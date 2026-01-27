Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film crosses Rs 75 crore mark in 13 days

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, is holding up very well at the box office. The Telugu action comedy entertainer grossed over Rs. 75.75 crore on the global front, of which USD 2.2 million came from the overseas markets while domestic territories contributed a major chunk of Rs. 55 crore in 13 days.

Directed by Maari, the movie grossed Rs. 46.50 crore in India in its extended opening week of 9 days. The Naveen Polishetty starrer added Rs. 8.50 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs. 2.25 crore coming on Republic Day at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju in India:

Days Box Office Day 1 Rs 6.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 8.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 8.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 8.25 crore Day 5 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 6 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 7 Rs. 2.25 crore Week 1 (9 Days) Rs. 46.50 crore Day 10 Rs. 1.25 crore Day 11 Rs. 2.00 crore Day 12 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 13 Rs. 2.25 crore Total Rs. 55 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju fetches around Rs. 50 crore in its home turf alone, with Andhra contributing the most Rs. 25.50 crore to the tally. The movie found a good audience in Karnataka where it collected around Rs. 4.75 crore. Tamil Nadu and Kerala collectively raked in around Rs. 50 lakh while the rest of India contributed Rs. 50 lakh.

The figures released by South Indian production houses are often meaningless, and this film is no exception. While the Naveen Polishetty film has undoubtedly performed well, the officially claimed Rs. 100 crore worldwide gross after the opening weekend is laughable, when the actual worldwide total after 13 days is around Rs. 75 crore.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 49.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 19.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 25.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 55.00 cr. United States USD 1,725,000 Rest of World USD 550,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,275,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 75.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

