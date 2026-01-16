Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film puts up STRONG hold, grosses Rs 23 crore in 2 days

Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, is performing well at the box office. After opening with Rs. 6.75 crore, the movie registered a good spike on Pongal Day and added Rs. 8 crore to the tally. The two-day theatrical cume reached Rs. 14.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to continue to do well in the coming days as well. Released on Wednesday, the movie has the benefit of a 5-day extended weekend. Based on current trends, it is likely to make around Rs. 33 crore gross in its first weekend at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju in India:

Days Box Office Day 1 Rs 6.75 crore Day 2 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 14.75

The movie performed best in its home markets. It collected around Rs. 12.90 crore from the twin Telugu states and Rs. 1.45 crore in Karnataka. The rest of the Indian regions contributed around Rs. 40 lakh to the two-day theatrical run. Anaganaga Oka Raju also found an audience in the international markets, where it fetched approx. USD 900K (Rs. 8.25 crore), bringing the worldwide cume to Rs. 23 crore gross in two days.

If it manages to continue with the same momentum, it will storm past the Rs. 50 crore gross mark by the end of its 5-day weekend at the worldwide box office. Let's see how the Naveen Polishetty starrer performs in the next couple of days.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Nizam Rs 5.2 crore Ceded Rs 1.4 crore Andhra Rs 6.3 crore Apts Rs 12.9 crore Karnataka Rs 1.45 crore Rest of India Rs 0.4 crore India Total Rs 14.75 crore Overseas USD 900k+ (approx.) WORLDWIDE Rs 23 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

