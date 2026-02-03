Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film wraps theatrical run at Rs 81 crore globally

Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju wrapped its entire theatrical run at the box office. The movie grossed over Rs. 81.50 crore on the global front, of which Rs. 60.50 crore came from the Indian markets alone.

Starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, the action comedy entertainer took the benefit of Sankranthi festival in its home state and stormed over Rs. 46.50 crore in its extended opening week of 9 days in India. It further witnessed a big drop and could add around Rs. 6.25 crore to the tally in its second weekend, taking the domestic cume to Rs. 52.75 crore gross. Since then, the movie kept on losing the momentum, ending its entire domestic run slightly over the Rs. 60 crore gross mark.

Anaganaga Oka Raju performed best in its home turf, where it grossed around Rs. 54 crore. Outside its state, Karnataka contributed around Rs. 5.25 crore while the movie fetched Rs. 75 lakh collectively from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The rest of Indian markets couldn't contribute more than a mere Rs. 50 lakh.

Directed by Maari, the Telugu entertainer found some audience in the international territories too, where it grossed over USD 2.30 million (Rs. 21 crore gross) in total, with the United States contributing around USD 1.75 million.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 54.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 22.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 27.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 60.50 cr. United States USD 1,750,000 Rest of World USD 550,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,300,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 81.50 cr.

