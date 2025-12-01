Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collections: Ram Pothineni starrer has a 20 crore worldwide weekend

Telugu film Andhra King Taluka collected Rs. 14.75 crore in its four-day extended weekend in India. The Ram Pothineni starrer had a dismal opening day and then didn’t make any inroads with the trend, with minimal growth over the weekend. The word of mouth for the film appeared to be decent, but that didn't really seem to have helped.

The film grossed another USD 550K (Rs. 5 crore) overseas, most of it from the United States, for a worldwide weekend of just under Rs. 20 crore. In the US, the film actually had a good first day, but again didn't push enough over the weekend.

The Box Office Collections of Andhra King Taluka in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 4.25 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 14.75 cr.

The lead Ram Pothineni is having a rough patch at the box office post-pandemic, with none of his films (The Warrrior, Skanda and Double iSmart) hitting the mark. That said, all of them had some sort of opening to show for, even if it wasn't enough for them. However, in the case of Andhra King Taluka, even the opening was not there. The genre would have something to do with it, as those films were masala entertainers, while this is more on the rom-com side, but still, the numbers are simply way too low.

The Territorial Breakdown for Andhra King Taluka is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 12.45 cr. Nizam Rs. 6.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.20 cr. Andhra Rs. 5.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.80 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 14.75 cr. North America USD 450,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 19.75 cr.

