Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collections: Ram Pothineni starrer has a Dismal opening

Telugu film Andhra King Taluka had a dismal start at the Indian box office, collecting just over Rs. 4 crore on its first day. The film had a Kannada dubbed version, but that hardly had any collections coming in.

The lead Ram Pothineni is having a rough patch at the box office post-pandemic, with none of his films (The Warrrior, Skanda and Double iSmart) hitting the mark. That said, all of them had some sort of opening to show for, even if it wasn't enough in their context. However, in the case of Andhra King Taluka, even that isn't there, as the film didn’t even reach halfway through those films on the first day. The genre would have something to do with it, as those films were masala entertainers, while this is more on the rom-com side, but still, the numbers are simply way too low.

On the bright side, the reception is better than those films, which could give it some sort of run. However, for a Telugu film to make a comeback from a low opening is something that is rarely seen, if at all ever.

Interestingly, the film has done better overseas, where it has taken the career best opening for Ram. In the United States, the first day, including previews, amounted to over USD 250K. The worldwide first day adds up to Rs. 7 crore approx.

The Territorial Breakdown for the First Day Box Office for Andhra King Taluka is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 3.70 cr. Nizam Rs. 1.80 cr. Ceded Rs. 0.40 cr. Andhra Rs. 1.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.45 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.10 cr. INDIA Rs. 4.25 cr. North America USD 250,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 OVERSEAS USD 300,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 7.00 cr.

