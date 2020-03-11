Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Irrfan, Radhika & Kareena starrer eyes a decent opening

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Irrfan returns to the big screen after a break of one-and-a-half years owing to his health concerns. Trade analyst Girish Johar reveals that Angrezi Medium is headed for a decent start.

After an almost one-and-a-half-year break, Irrfan is all set to return to the big screen with Agrezi Medium. The actor was last seen in Karwaan, back in 2018. The Bollywood stars shares the frame with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others in the new flick. The trailers and songs have caught movie-goers attention. However, it is to see how the critics and the box office react to the movie. Trade analyst Girish Johar notes Angrezi Medium is tracking a good opening.

Johar tells Pinkvilla that Angrezi Medium boasts of a stellar star cast and it is going to draw the audience in the metros. "The film has a niche, upmarket multiplex target audience. But it is giving a message with an entertainment tone attached to it which could attract the wider audience," Johar reveals.

The success of the Hindi Medium would benefit Angrezi Medium, provided the content presented is good. As for the box office prediction, Johar predicts an opening day box office collection of Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore. The box office collection is bound to change depending on the word of mouth.

Hindi Medium also benefitted from word of mouth. The movie recorded a low box office collection on its Day 1. However, given the audience's verdict, Hindi Medium's box office collections grew. It is to see if Angrezi Medium would follow the same path. Sources tell Pinkvilla that Angrezi Medium will release on over 1500 screens. Are you planning to watch Angrezi Medium? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

