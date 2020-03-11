Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Coronavirus and Baaghi 3 impact Irrfan starrer? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Prediction: Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer releases this weekend. With the Coronavirus outbreak making the headlines, trade analyst Girish Johar reveals if Covid-19 would impact Angrezi Medium's BO.

The recent Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone double-guessing the decision to gather in crowded places. The masks are out and people are trying their best to combat the spreading virus. But will Covid-19 refrain movie-goers from walking into the theatres and watching Angrezi Medium that is releasing this weekend? Trade analyst Girish Johar doesn't feel so. The trade expert tells Pinkvilla that although everyone is concerned about the virus, it might not stop cinema lovers from watching the movie this weekend.

"I don't think (Coronavirus outbreak) would impact Angrezi Medium. If it is a good film, people are going to theatres. Entertainment is a leisure activity. People are skeptical and hygiene is a factor. But the government is assured that there is nothing to panic. The skepticism is there but I don't think there is anything in terms of panic. Maybe there will be 2 to 3 percent of the audience's impact. But if the film is good, they will any which way walk into the theatre," he said.

Johar cited the example of Baaghi 3's box office collection and noted that the numbers only increased on Sunday and Tuesday. Baaghi 3 boasted a box office collection of Rs 19.75 crore on Sunday. Whereas, the Tiger Shroff and starrer minted Rs 13.50 crore on Tuesday, benefitting from the Holi holiday.

Thus, the box office won't be impacted immensely. He added that Baaghi 3 might not impact the box office collection of Angrezi Medium. The factor being both movies have a different target audience. Johar feels Angrezi Medium will record a decent opening day box office collection. Read about it here: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Irrfan, Radhika & Kareena starrer eyes a decent opening

