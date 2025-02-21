Arjun Kapoor Filmography And Box Office Analysis: Does Mere Husband Ki Biwi suggest the actor should focus more on soft, lover roles?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar and others, now plays at a theatre near you. The film has taken a decent start for the genre and appeal that the movie has. At present, a Rs 2-2.5 crore start is on the cards, depending on how strong the movie performs in the evening and night shows. Based on how a few of Arjun Kapoor's recent films as a leading star have performed at the box office, this one has opened relatively better.

The start of Mere Husband Ki Biwi indicates that the actor is getting more acceptance playing soft, family-friendly characters than high testosterone characters in action-masala flicks. Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has experimented with different genres but it is the love story and family-drama genre where he has succeeded commercially, the most; be it films like 2 States and Ki And Ka or even Mubarakan and Half Girlfriend for that matter.

Arjun Kapoor started his career with a violent love-story, Ishaqzaade, and it emerged a sleeper-hit. After that, he made good and commerically viable choices but the success that he got for romantic movies and the love that he got for his sweet, jovial and romantic characters obviously remained unmatched. Recently, movies like Kuttey and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar displayed the actor's acting prowess and they were critically appreciated. His performance of Danger Lanka in Singham Again was lauded by one and all.

If the box office reception of Arjun Kapoor's movies through the course of his career are anything to go by, he should be focused on making and starring in more light-hearted movies targetting young couples and families. The template of the movies can vary but the image of a jovial lover should be maintained. As Aditya Chopra rightly said, ‘In this country, a superstar will only be that person who will be every mother’s son, every sister’s brother and every college girl’s fantasy'.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi plays at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? Do let us know.