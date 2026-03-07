Assi Box Office Collections 3rd Friday: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama hits new low, collects Rs 9 crore in 15 days

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, entered its third weekend by collecting Rs. 10 lakh on Friday. The movie recorded a drop of 33 per cent from the previous day. The dip from last Friday is about 75 per cent. That said, the movie has almost exhausted its entire theatrical run.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer courtroom drama reached Rs. 9 crore in its 15 days of theatrical run. Assi is expected to wind up its box office journey at around Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 10.50 crore nett in India. Co-starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others, the Anubhav Sinha starrer turned out to be a flop at the box office. The previous collaboration of Taapsee and Sinha was Thappad, which had collected around Rs 30 crore in its full run.

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.35 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.15 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 0.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.05 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

