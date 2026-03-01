Assi Box Office Collections Day 9: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama registers 30 percent spike on 2nd Saturday, hits Rs 7.50 crore mark

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, registered a 30 percent spike on its second Saturday after entering the new weekend with Rs. 40 lakh. As per estimates, the movie added Rs. 60 lakh to the tally, bringing its second weekend's cume to Rs 1 crore in two days.

Currently standing at Rs. 7.50 crore nett mark, Assi is expected to add another Rs. 50-70 lakh on its Day 10, bringing its second weekend's cume to somewhere around Rs. 1.50 crore or so, which will eventually make it pass the Rs. 8 crore mark.

However, this sort of theatrical run won't be able to help it in turning tables in its favour as the damage has already done. The Taapsee Pannu starrer courtroom drama revolving around a hard-hitting and brutal case managed to impress the audience but couldn't post the kind of growth it needed for a successful theatrical run.

The previous film of Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha was Thappad, which had performed far better and went on to smash over Rs. 30 crore at the box office. This would be a good total for a film like this in today's market since the business has gone down severely. However, Assi is heading for around 1/3rd of what Thappad did in its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 7.50 crore

