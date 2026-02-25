Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama drops on discounted Tuesday, collects Rs 5 crore in 5 days

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, witnessed a drop on its first discounted Tuesday, when the ticket fares were deducted to affordable rates. The drop is very disappointing as the movie should have record a spike ideally.

The courtroom drama collected Rs. 50 lakh on its Day 5, bringing its total cume to Rs. 5.15 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is expected to wind its first week around Rs. 6 crore nett or so. The way Assi is performing, it's nothing but disappointing. Since the movie has received mainly positive word-of-mouth, it still didn't see any sort of growth at the box office.

If the movie continues with the same pace, it will only tank at the box office, emerging another failure this year. One of the major reasons why Assi isn't picking up is the lack of awareness around its release, as the promotional strategy was very lukewarm.

Furthermore, audience now has a notion of considering such films as OTT movies, as they have now build enough patience to wait for movies' digital release. The stakeholders needs to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months, otherwise the business of such small/mid-sized film is already dying.

It will be interesting to see how far the latest Taapsee Pannu film can go at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.55 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.15 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

