Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama nears Rs 7 crore in 8 days

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, registered a drop of 20-25 per cent on its 2nd Friday, adding around Rs. 40 lakh to the tally. Generally, the bigger centre films tend to hold better on Fridays, some even grow but here the business dropped. This brings its total 8-day cume to Rs. 6.90 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by T-Series Films and Benaras Mediaworks, Assi should get growth over the weekend. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is currently looking to add Rs. 1.75 crore to Rs. 2 crore to the tally this weekend, which will take its total cume to Rs. 8 crore or so. Based on the current trends, Assi is heading to wind its theatrical run on a dismal note, somewhere around Rs. 10 crore nett mark, which doesn't take it anywhere.

The previous collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu was Thappad, which debuted with Rs. 2.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 13.50 crore nett in its opening weekend. Thappad eventually recovered its cost of production and ended its theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore nett, which would be considered as a good outcome for a film like this in today's scenario. It will be interesting to see how Assi performs further.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 6.90 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

