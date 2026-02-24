Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's film nears Rs. 5 Cr in 4 days

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, added Rs. 60-65 lakh on its Day 4. That marks a 35 per cent drop from its opening day, which is generally considered good but not at this level of collection, where you need to be on par with first day and even then it might not be enough. The four day running total stands at Rs. 4.75 crore nett approx.

The movie needs to keep maintaining the same momentum ahead and grow with mouth publicity since the word-of-mouth seems positive. Based on the current trends, the Taapsee Pannu starrer courtroom drama is looking to wind its opening week around Rs. 6.50 crore or so.

Since there is no significant release until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, the Anubhav Sinha film has a good scope to turning tables in its favour. However, that won't be easy as the movie still has low awareness among the audience.

The previous collaboration of Sinha and Taapsee was Thappad, which collected around Rs. 13 crore in its opening weekend and then went on to collect around Rs. 30 crore nett. This would be a good total for a film like this in today's times as theatrical business has gone down severely ever since OTT bloomed in India. It will be interesting to see how Assi performs further at the box office and whether it can emerge as a successful story or not.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

