Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu starrer drops on Day 3, wraps opening weekend at Rs 4.10 crore

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, dropped on its Day 3 (Sunday), adding Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally. This brings the total cume of Assi to Rs. 4.10 crore nett at the Indian box office in its opening weekend.

The movie needs to show strong trends ahead on weekdays and then on the second weekend in order to have a chance at the box office. So far the word-of-mouth is positive, however, the movie isn't getting the kind of audience support it need. That may be due to lack of awareness among the audience around its release and then the lowkey marketing strategy.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the courtroom drama has a clean run until the release of Dhurandhar and Toxic (March 19), which means, it might have a chance if it manages to grow well further and stick to the cinemas for a long run.

The previous collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu was Thappad, which debuted with Rs. 2.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 13.50 crore nett in its opening weekend. Thappad eventually recovered its cost of production and ended its theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore nett, which would be considered as a good outcome for a film like this in today's scenario.

Compared to Thappad, Assi is nowhere closer. That's due to Post-COVID, with the OTT boom, the theatrical base has eroded, and non-event films have seen their business contract sharply.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.10 crore

