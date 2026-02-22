Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu starrer records 60 percent spike on Day 2, nets Rs 2.60 crore in two days

Anubhav Sinha's latest film, Assi, recorded a good spike on Day 2 and collected Rs. 1.60 crore. There is a growth of 60 per cent from the opening day, which would normally be good but when the level of business is so low, you need to double or treble to succeed at the box office. This jump doesn't cut it at all.

The running cume of Assi has reached Rs. 2.60 crore nett at the Indian box office in its two days of theatrical run. Based on current trends, the movie is heading for an opening weekend of around Rs. 4 crore nett.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the courtroom drama needs to show super strong trends on weekdays in order to have a chance at the box office. The movie has met with positive reception among the audience which might help it in the long run.

The previous film of Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, Thappad, had a better start and it went on to collect around Rs. 30 crore in total, which would be a good figure in today's times. Post-COVID, with the OTT boom, the theatrical base has eroded, and non-event films have seen their business contract sharply. It will be interesting to see how Assi performs further. Since there is no significant release until Dhurandhar and Toxic (March 19), Assi has a good scope of clear run.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Total Rs. 2.60 crore

