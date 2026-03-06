King Thalapathy Vijay Force 3 Lilliput about Shah Rukh Khan Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding Yami Gautam-Kriti Sanon Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, added Rs. 2.45 crore to the tally, bringing the two-week cume to Rs. 8.95 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Mar 06, 2026 | 02:37 PM IST | 283K
Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama adds Rs 2.45 crore on Week 2, cume nears Rs 9 crore (Credits: Benaras Mediaworks)

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, collected Rs. 15 lakh on its second Thursday. The movie added Rs. 2.45 crore to the tally, registering a drop of roughly 62 per cent from the opening week. The running cume of Assi has reached Rs. 8.95 crore nett at the Indian box office by the end of its two weeks.

Co-starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others, the courtroom drama is expected to add around Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh to the tally on its third weekend. Going by the present trends, Assi won't be able to stick to the cinemas for a long time. It is likely to close its entire theatrical run somewhere around the Rs. 10-12 crore mark, which is a disastrous result for the Taapsee Pannu film. 

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies. 

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows: 

Day Nett
   
Friday Rs. 1 crore
Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore
Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore 
Monday Rs. 0.65 crore 
Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore 
Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore
Thursday  Rs. 0.50 crore 
   
2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 
2nd Saturday  Rs. 0.60 crore 
2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore 
2nd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore
2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.35 crore
2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.25 crore
2nd Thursday Rs. 0.15 crore (est.)
   
Total Rs. 8.95 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

