Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama adds Rs 2.45 crore on Week 2, cume nears Rs 9 crore

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, collected Rs. 15 lakh on its second Thursday. The movie added Rs. 2.45 crore to the tally, registering a drop of roughly 62 per cent from the opening week. The running cume of Assi has reached Rs. 8.95 crore nett at the Indian box office by the end of its two weeks.

Co-starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others, the courtroom drama is expected to add around Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh to the tally on its third weekend. Going by the present trends, Assi won't be able to stick to the cinemas for a long time. It is likely to close its entire theatrical run somewhere around the Rs. 10-12 crore mark, which is a disastrous result for the Taapsee Pannu film.

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.35 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 8.95 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

