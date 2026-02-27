Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama adds Rs 50 lakh on Day 7, wraps first week at Rs. 6.50 crore

Assi starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role is holding decently but at the low levels. The movie added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its Day 7, bringing the total cume to Rs. 6.50 crore in its opening week.

The courtroom drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha, met with majorly positive reception, it still couldn't post the kind of growth it needed in its first week. The movie should now aim to record a big jump in its second weekend in order to reach a respectable figure. However, it won't get a clear run as The Kerala Story is releasing in cinemas this weekend. Though it isn't a trouble as of now but you never know how such movies can take a sensational route, eventually becoming a threat like its predeccesor.

Co-starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Assi had a lowkey promotional strategy, which is why it couldn't ignite the interest among the audience. All eyes are now on its second weekend hold.

The previous collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu was Thappad, which debuted with Rs. 2.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 13.50 crore nett in its opening weekend. Thappad eventually recovered its cost of production and ended its theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore nett, which would be considered as a good outcome for a film like this in today's scenario. It will be interesting to see how Assi performs further.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 6.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

