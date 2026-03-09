Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama adds Rs 70 lakh in 3rd weekend, nears theatrical end

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, added Rs. 70 lakh to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 25 lakh coming on Sunday. The courtroom drama took its total cume to Rs. 9.65 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 17 days of theatrical run.

Bankrolled by Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run very soon, with the arrival of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Based on the current trends, the Taapsee Pannu starrer is expected to close its box office journey at the Rs. 10-11 crore nett mark. With such a disappointing theatrical performance, the Anubhav Sinha directorial turned out to be a flop at the box office.

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.35 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.15 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 0.15 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 0.30 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.65 crore

