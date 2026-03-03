Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama records 50 percent dip on 2nd Monday, nears theatrical end

Assi collected Rs. 20 lakh on its second Monday, registering a drop of 50 per cent over its last Friday. The drop from the previous Monday is around 70 per cent. That said, the movie is now in its final legs at the box office.

The second week's cume of Assi reached Rs. 1.70 crore in four days, which brings its running cume to Rs. 8.20 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to add around Rs. 60-70 lakh to the tally, which will take its two-week total box office collection to Rs. 9 crore.

Based on the current trends, the Anubhav Sinha directorial is looking to wind up its entire run at Rs. 10 crore nett, which would be 1/3rd of what Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's previous film, Thappad , did in 2020.

That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 8.20 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

