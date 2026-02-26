Assi Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama records muted drop, collects Rs 45 lakh on Day 6

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, regsitered another drop on its first Wednesday. Though the drop isn't big but it is coming from an already low figure, so that doesn't make any cut. Estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs. 45 lakh on Day 6, bringing the cume to Rs. 5.60 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Co-starring Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the courtroom drama will face The Kerala Story 2 from the coming weekend. Since the movie has recieved a favourable word-of-mouth, it should see a spike on the second weekend.

One of the major factors why the Taapsee Pannu film isn't gaining the required traction is lack of interest among the audience. The movie had lowkey promotions, which also affected its box office potential.

Furthermore, audience now has a notion of considering such films as OTT movies, as they have now build enough patience to wait for movies' digital release. The stakeholders needs to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months, otherwise the business of such small/mid-sized film is already dying.

The previous collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu was Thappad, which debuted with Rs. 2.75 crore and went on to collect Rs. 13.50 crore nett in its opening weekend. Thappad eventually recovered its cost of production and ended its theatrical run around Rs. 30 crore nett, which would be considered as a good outcome for a film like this in today's scenario.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.55 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.45 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.60 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

