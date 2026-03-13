Assi Final Box Office Collections: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama flops with Rs 10 crore closing

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The courtroom drama opened with Rs. 1 crore and went on to collect around Rs. 6.50 crore nett in its opening week.

It further witnessed a sharp decline in the second week, when it netted around Rs. 2.45 crore. The movie hit a new low in the third week, minting just Rs. 90 lakh, of which around Rs. 70 lakh came in the weekend only. That took its total cume to Rs. 9.85 crore nett in India.

Though the movie has one more week of free run, the low-level of daily collections suggests that the movie won't be able to go much further. Based on the current trends, Assi is looking for a finish at just Rs. 10 crore nett or so at the Indian box office. This is around 1/3rd of what the previous collaboration of Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha, Thappad, collected at the box office.

Though Assi met with a positive reception among the audience, it couldn't see the kind of support it needed from the audience. Thus, Assi turned out to be a flop at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can see some sort of appreciation upon its digital release.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 6.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 2.45 crore Week 3 Rs. 0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.85 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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