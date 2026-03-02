Assi Second Weekend Box Office: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s film flops; Struggles with Rs 8 crore in 10 days

Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, recorded a drop on its second Sunday, adding Rs. 50 lakh to the tally. The drop was mainly due to the cricket match. Had there been no match, it might have stayed flat or recorded a muted jump, which, anyway, won't help in turning tables in its favour as the damage is already done. The movie managed to add Rs. 1.50 crore to its tally in the second weekend, which is around 63 per cent lower than its opening weekend.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 6.50 crore, the Taapsee Pannu starrer flopped at the box office with its running cume of Rs. 8 crore in 10 days. Backed by Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi met with favourable word-of-mouth, but it still failed to gain the much-needed traction to survive at the box office.

Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to wind its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 10 crore mark, which would be 1/3rd of what Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's previous film, Thappad , did in 2020. That said, the business of such small/mid-sized movies has gone down severely in the post-pandemic times. Audience now prefers to watch such movies which zero to no anticipation on digital platforms only, as they now have patience enough to wait for 8 weeks. The makers need to disrupt this patience and elongate the OTT window to somewhere around 6 months in order to save the dying business of small/mid-sized movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Assi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 1 crore Saturday Rs. 1.60 crore Sunday Rs. 1.50 crore Monday Rs. 0.65 crore Tuesday Rs. 0.75 crore Wednesday Rs. 0.50 crore Thursday Rs. 0.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 0.60 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 8 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tere Naam Re-Release Opening Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan starrer hits Rs 75 lakh in 3 days