Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office 3rd Monday: James Cameron's film adds Rs 1.50 crore to tally, nears theatrical end

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, registered a drop of roughly 65 percent from its third Friday. The movie collected Rs. 1.50 crore gross on Monday, bringing its third week's cume to Rs. 17.50 crore in four days. It is expected to wind its third week around Rs. 21 crore or so. The running total cume of Avatar: Fire and Ash has now reached Rs. 206 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Since the drop on Monday is significant, the movie is now eyeing its theatrical end soon, which would be much lower than what was earlier forecasted. Though the James Cameron film has emerged as a HIT venture in India, its box office performance seems ordinary when compared to Avatar: The Way Of Water. For the record, the previous Avatar film had grossed around Rs. 465 crore, which is still the peak collection for a Hollywood movie in India.

That may be because the third instalment received mixed-bag reactions among the audience and the critics, which hampered its potential. Moreover, the anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water was on another level as it was coming after a decade or so.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 206 cr.

On the global front, the sci-fi action adventure film has already entered the USD 1 billion club. It is looking to wind its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 10 biggest grossers of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Ne Zha 2 leads, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash fights for 2nd spot