Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office 3rd Tuesday: James Cameron's sci-fi actioner maintains steady run, grosses Rs 207 crore in 19 days

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, remained flat on its third Tuesday, adding another Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally. This brings the third week's cume to Rs. 19 crore in five days. It is expected to wind its third week at Rs. 21 crore or so. Currently standing at Rs. 207.50 crore, the sci-fi action adventure movie will wrap this week around Rs. 209 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in its final legs. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to wind up its entire theatrical run soon, around Rs. 220 crore or so. The pace has already slowed down, and they will slip under the Rs. 1 crore daily figures from the upcoming weekend, while facing new releases.

Though the movie couldn't match the glorious box office run of the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, it still managed to emerge as a Clean Hit venture, courtesy of somewhat better trends. For the record, the previous Avatar film had grossed around Rs. 465 crore, which is still the best collection for a Hollywood movie at the Indian box office.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 207.50 cr.

On the global front, the sci-fi action adventure film has already entered the USD 1 billion club. It is looking to wind its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

