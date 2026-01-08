Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office 3rd Wednesday: James Cameron's HIT film grosses Rs 1.25 crore, approaches Rs 210 crore mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, witnessed a drop of 15 percent on Wednesday over its third Monday. The movie collected Rs. 1.25 crore gross, bringing its total cume to Rs. 209.05 crore. The sci-fi action adventure film is looking to wrap its third week by making a sum of Rs. 22 crore.

The James Cameron movie is now in its final legs. It is expected to wind its theatrical run soon. The pace has already slowed down; it will get much slower in the next week, when multiple biggies will hit the big screens and grab most of the screens. Based on its trends, the movie is expected to wrap its run around Rs. 220 crore gross in India, which is a good total for a Hollywood film but not for the Avatar brand.

Though Fire and Ash couldn't match the glorious box office run of the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, it still managed to emerge as a Clean Hit venture, courtesy of somewhat better trends. For the record, the previous Avatar film had grossed around Rs. 465 crore, which is still the best collection for a Hollywood movie at the Indian box office.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 209.05 cr.

On the global front, the sci-fi action adventure film has already entered the USD 1 billion club. It is looking to wind its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Overseas Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's final film posts good jump, grosses USD 5 million for weekend