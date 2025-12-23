Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collections: Holds well on Monday in India

Avatar: Fire and Ash held well on Monday at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 11 crore (Rs. 9 crore nett) / USD 1.20 million approx. That takes its four-day cumulative box office gross in India to Rs. 89 crore (Rs. 73 crore nett) / USD 9.90 million approx. These figures exclude 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India; including them, the real box office gross stands at Rs. 100 crore approx.

While the grosses are lower than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, the trend is up there with, in fact, somewhat better. The film should hold strongly over the weekdays, with Christmas Day holiday on Thursday. The film will enjoy the holiday period over the next ten days or so. The first week should go over Rs. 125 crore, and by the end of its second week, it shall be close to the Rs. 200 crore mark. The Hollywood films can stick around for a while, collecting at a low but steady level for weeks. Considering all that, the film can make a run for Rs. 250 crore final in India.

This will be a strong number for a Hollywood film in India, although with James Cameron, the expectations are for way more. The previous three films of the legendary director, which include two Avatar(s) and Titanic, were not just the highest-grossing Hollywood films at the time of their release but featured among the top-grossing grossers in the country. Fire and Ash will be falling short of those high standards.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 22.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 30.00 cr. Monday Rs. 11.00 cr. Total Rs. 89.00 cr.

