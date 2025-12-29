Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collections: James Cameron threequel gross 165cr in India in 10 days

Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed Rs. 34.75 crore (Rs. 28.50 crore nett) / USD 3.85 million approx during its second weekend in India. That takes its total gross to Rs. 164.50 crore (Rs. 135 crore nett) / USD 18.25 million approx. The film is already amongst the top Hollywood grossers in the country, currently at seventh position. It will move up one place to sixth by overtaking The Lion King, but that is likely to be the ceiling, as The Jungle Book at fifth place appears out of reach.

Fire and Ash still has another week of holidays ahead, during which it will continue to collect well. There isn’t much competition in Hindi in January, although South will see plenty during Pongal/Sankranti, but it can sustain at low levels, which Hollywood films generally do. It will certainly cross the Rs. 200 crore gross mark, though Rs. 250 crore seems to be difficult. Avatar: The Way of Water remains the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with Rs. 465 crore gross.

The film saw a 55 per cent drop from its opening weekend, which is broadly in line with the trend of its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. The trend so far has been fine; the problem is just that it opened at a significantly lower level to begin with. After ten days in release, the film is trailing Avatar 2 by 45 per cent, which is one of the biggest drop-offs among the major markets across the world for the film. A drop was always expected, but this has been a bit much.

The film has performed best in Tamil Nadu, which has consistently been the case for Hollywood releases on Christmas in the last couple of years, be it Mufasa last year or Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 or The Way of Water in 2022. The neighbouring Kerala is showing the steepest decline compared to Avatar 2, with threequel set to finish around 70 per cent lower. While some may attribute the competition from Dhurandhar as a reason for its underperformance, the reality is that Hindi circuits have held relatively better than South compared to Avatar 2, so it's not that.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 129.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 164.50 cr.

