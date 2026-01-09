Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: James Cameron's sci-fi film fetches Rs 21.50 crore in 3rd Week, cume hits Rs 210 crore

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, added Rs. 1 crore to the tally, registering a drop of 25 per cent on Thursday. The sci-fi action adventure grossed Rs. 21.55 crore in its third week, bringing its total cume to Rs. 210 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The James Cameron movie is now in its final legs, which means it will end its theatrical run very soon. Hollywood movies in general perform best in South Indian states. Since a half-dozen new releases are coming this Pongal/Sankranthi week, Avatar 3 won't be able to hold many screens. Looking at its current trends, Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely to close its entire run under the Rs. 220 crore mark, which is not a bad figure but definitely not satisfying for a mega-budgeted James Cameron movie, that too, a part of the Avatar franchise.

The previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, had collected a massive Rs. 465 crore gross in its entire run at the Indian box office, which is still the biggest total for a Hollywood movie in India. Nevertheless, the third instalment also emerged as a Clean Hit venture, thanks to somewhat better trends than Way of Water.



The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 210.05 cr.

On the global front, the sci-fi action adventure film has already entered the USD 1 billion club. It is looking to wind its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

