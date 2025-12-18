Avatar: Fire and Ash Final Advance Booking: James Cameron's film sells 1,65,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1 in India

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to hit the cinemas in a couple of hours. The much-awaited Hollywood movie sold over 1,65,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The former sold around 1,28,000 tickets while the latter recorded 37,000 admissions. The ticket sales are well spread over the weekend. The movie has sold around 4,35,000 tickets in the national chains for the weekend.

The previous Avatar film had sold 3,30,000 tickets for the opening day alone. When compared to other Hollywood movies’ advances that were released in the post-pandemic era, Avatar: Fire and Ash managed to surpass Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and matched shoulders with Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

Based on pre-sales, current trends, and buzz, the James Cameron directorial is expected to open with Rs. 20 crore in India. The movie is among the most popular franchises in the world, and has a strong fan base in India. It is likely to record a good spot booking tomorrow, which can propel its first day figure slightly over the Rs. 20 crore mark. The biggest challenge for Avatar 3 will be Dhurandhar's sensational run. It will be interesting to see whether the Hollywood threequel will be able to dent Dhurandhar’s box office storm.

The List of Top Hollywood First Day Sales at National Chains Post Pandemic is as follows:

Rank Title Tickets 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home 550,000 2 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 405,000 3 Avatar: The Way of Water 330,000 4 Deadpool and Wolverine 230,000 5 The Conjuring 4 230,000 6 Thor: Love and Thunder 225,000 7 Oppenheimer 200,000 8 Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning 165,000 9 Avatar: Fire and Ash 165,000 10 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 125,000

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.