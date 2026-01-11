Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office 4th Saturday: James Cameron's sci-fi film grosses Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 23, cume hits Rs 215 crore

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash maintained a good hold at the box office. After entering its fourth week with Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 22, the movie experienced a notable 40 percent spike and added Rs. 2.50 crore to its tally. This brings its total cume to Rs. 215 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to close its fourth weekend by making around Rs. 6 crore to Rs. 6.50 crore, which will take its box office cume closer to the Rs. 220 crore mark. The movie is expected to close its fourth week, adding around Rs. 10 crore to its tally.

Hollywood movies in general perform best in South Indian states. Since there are a half-dozen new releases this Pongal/Sankranthi week, Avatar 3 is expected to slow down further. Based on the current trends, the James Cameron movie is on track to finish its entire theaters run around Rs. 225 crore to Rs. 230 crore. Though the movie has already emerged as a HIT venture in India, it remains far behind its predecessor when compared.

For the record, Avatar: The Way of Water was a massive hit in India, which grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run. The second instalment of the Avatar franchise is still the biggest Hollywood grosser at the Indian box office.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 215 cr.

