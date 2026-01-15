Avatar Fire and Ash India Box Office Collection Day 27: James Cameron's sci-fi film holds well, earns Rs 1.30 Cr on 4th Wednesday

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik The Bluff Celebs at BMC 2026 elections Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Vijay Sethupathi in Jailer 2 Hindi Movies Releasing in February 2026 Makar Sankranti 2026 Binny and Family on OTT Malaika Arora about Arjun Kapoor Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine get engaged

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash registered a good spike on Makar Sankranti. The movie is expected to wind its 4th week around Rs. 11.50 crore gross.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jan 15, 2026 | 01:26 PM IST | 251K
Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed Rs. 1.30 crore on its 4th Wednesday, coinciding with Makar Sankranti at the Indian box office. The movie registered a jump of 20 percent due to the festival. This took its 4th week cume to Rs. 10.30 crore. With Thursday left, the movie is expected to wind it around Rs. 11.50 crore or so. 

The running cume of Avatar: Fire and Ash has reached Rs. 221.55 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 225 crore mark in its 5th week and then will march towards its theatrical end. Since there are a couple of new releases this week, the movie might see a dip in its daily collections. However, the major roadblock for Avatar: Fire And Ash will be Border 2, which will grab most of the screens.

Depending on how the movie performs in the next two weeks, the James Cameron directorial is expected to wind its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 230-235 crore gross at the Indian box office. Though the movie became a clean hit venture at the box office, it couldn't match the glory of Avatar: The Way Of Water.

For the record, the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a blockbuster venture in India. The movie had grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date. When compared, the latest installment will end up on a much lower note.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

Day

Gross

Week 1

Rs. 128.50 cr.

Week 2

Rs. 60.25 cr. 

Week 3

Rs. 22.50 cr. 
4th Friday

Rs. 1.35 cr. 
4th Saturday

Rs. 2.80 cr. 

4th Sunday

 Rs. 3.00 cr.
4th Monday 

Rs. 0.75 cr. 
4th Tuesday

Rs. 1.10 cr.
4th Wednesday

Rs. 1.30 cr. (est.)
Total

Rs. 221.55 cr. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

