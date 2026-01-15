Avatar Fire and Ash India Box Office Collection Day 27: James Cameron's sci-fi film holds well, earns Rs 1.30 Cr on 4th Wednesday

Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed Rs. 1.30 crore on its 4th Wednesday, coinciding with Makar Sankranti at the Indian box office. The movie registered a jump of 20 percent due to the festival. This took its 4th week cume to Rs. 10.30 crore. With Thursday left, the movie is expected to wind it around Rs. 11.50 crore or so.

The running cume of Avatar: Fire and Ash has reached Rs. 221.55 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 225 crore mark in its 5th week and then will march towards its theatrical end. Since there are a couple of new releases this week, the movie might see a dip in its daily collections. However, the major roadblock for Avatar: Fire And Ash will be Border 2, which will grab most of the screens.

Depending on how the movie performs in the next two weeks, the James Cameron directorial is expected to wind its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 230-235 crore gross at the Indian box office. Though the movie became a clean hit venture at the box office, it couldn't match the glory of Avatar: The Way Of Water.

For the record, the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a blockbuster venture in India. The movie had grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date. When compared, the latest installment will end up on a much lower note.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.80 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 221.55 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

