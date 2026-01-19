Avatar: Fire and Ash India Box Office Collections: James Cameron's film adds Rs 4 crore in 5th weekend, cume crosses Rs 225 crore mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is recording a good hold at the box office. The sci-fi action adventure drama added around Rs. 3.75 crore to the tally in its 5th weekend. The movie entered its 5th week by collecting Rs. 75 lakh, followed by Rs. 1.40 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 1.60 crore on Sunday.

The running cumulative of Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the Rs. 225 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. The Hollywood movie is now in its final legs and is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run soon. The movie will face Sunny Deol’s Border 2 in India from the coming weekend, which is expected to put a full stop on Avatar 3’s box office run. Let's see if the movie can sustain after Border 2’s release.

Based on the current trends, Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely to wind its box office journey around Rs. 230 crore gross at the Indian box office. Though the movie underperformed considering the brand value of the Avatar franchise, it still managed to bag a Clean Hit verdict.

For the unversed, the second installment of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a blockbuster venture at the Indian box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date. When compared, the latest installment remained far behind.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

DAY GROSS Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs 22.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 11.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 1.60 cr. TOTAL Rs. 226.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

