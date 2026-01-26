Avatar: Fire and Ash India Box Office Collections: James Cameron's film collects Rs 1 crore in 6th weekend, nears theatrical end

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is near its theatrical end. The sci-fi action adventure film fetched around Rs. 1 crore in its 6th weekend, bringing the total cume to Rs. 229 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie recorded a dip of 75 percent over the previous weekend, which means Avatar 3 will leave the cinemas anytime soon.



With the release of Sunny Deol's latest outing Border 2, the movie has not left with many screens now. It is expected to add a couple of crores more to the tally, and end its entire theatrical run around Rs. 230 - 232 crore gross in India. Though the movie underperformed considering the brand value of the Avatar franchise, it still managed to bag a Clean Hit verdict.



For the unversed, the second installment of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a blockbuster venture at the Indian box office, emerging as the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India to date. When compared, the latest installment remained far behind. The positive thing for Avatar: Fire and Ash is that it recorded better trends than Way of Water, which kept fueling its box office journey.



Week-wise box-office collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

DAY GROSS Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs 22.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 11.75 cr. Week 5 Rs. 5.25 cr. Week 6 Rs. 1 cr. TOTAL Rs. 229 cr. in 38 days

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Opening Weekend of All Time (Hindi): Jawan tops with Rs 177 crore; Sunny Deol takes 6th, 10th spot with Gadar 2 and Border 2