Avatar: Fire and Ash India Box Office Collections: James Cameron's sci-fi film grosses Rs 11 crore in 4th week, cume hits Rs 222 crore

James Cameron's latest directorial Avatar: Fire and Ash closed its fourth week on a good note. The movie grossed Rs. 11.65 crore, with Rs. 1.35 crore coming on Thursday. When compared to the previous week, the sci-fi action adventure movie registered a drop of roughly 50 per cent this week.

The running cume of Avatar: Fire and Ash has now reached Rs. 222.90 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is now set to face a couple of new releases this weekend- Happy Patel, One Two Cha Cha, Rahu Ketu, and others. Since none of them has any significant buzz among the audience, these titles won't be a problem for Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, the movie will face a strong roadblock in its 6th week, when Sunny Deol’s Border 2 will hit the screens.

Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 225 crore mark in its 5th week and then it will march towards its theatrical end. Trends suggest that the movie is likely to wind its entire run around Rs. 230-235 crore gross at the Indian box office. For the unversed, the movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit in India, it couldn't match the box office glory of franchise’s previous instalment, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The second instalment of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a big hit at the Indian box office. In its theatrical run, the movie had grossed over Rs. 465 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.80 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.80 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.10 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 222.90 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

