Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's film adds Rs. 5 crore on 2nd Tuesday, cume hits Rs 175 crore in 12 days

Avatar: Fire and Ash remained steady on its second Tuesday. The sci-fi film added another Rs. 5 crore to the tally, bringing the total 12-day cume closer to the Rs. 175 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. These figures exclude 3D charges, as it is the reporting norm in India.

The Hollywood biggie collected Rs. 129.75 crore in its opening week. The second week cume hits Rs. 44.75 crore today. It is expected to reach Rs. 53 to 55 crore gross, which means the movie is on track to close its 14-day theatrical run at the Rs. 185 crore mark in India. The movie is expected to hit the Rs. 200 crore mark in the third weekend and Rs. 250 crore in its full run. Though it will be a good closing figure for a Hollywood movie, it's quite underwhelming considering the Avatar brand and the massive creative force- James Cameron.

The film has performed best in Tamil Nadu, which has consistently been the case for Hollywood releases on Christmas in the last couple of years, be it Mufasa last year or Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 or The Way of Water in 2022. The neighbouring Kerala is showing the steepest decline compared to Avatar 2, with threequel set to finish around 70 per cent lower. While some may attribute the competition from Dhurandhar as a reason for its underperformance, the reality is that Hindi circuits have held relatively better than South compared to Avatar 2, so it's not that.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 129.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 174.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

