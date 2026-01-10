Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's film enters 4th week, grosses Rs 1.25 crore on 4th Friday

James Cameron’s latest outing, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is holding well at the box office. The sci-fi Hollywood movie entered its fourth week today, adding Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally. The total cume of Avatar 3 reached Rs. 212.50 crore, of which Rs. 128.50 crore were grossed in the opening week alone.

The movie is expected to see some spikes on Saturday and Sunday and wrap its 4th weekend around Rs. 6.50 crore, which will take its box office cume closer to the Rs. 220 crore mark. Based on the current trends, the movie is now in its final legs. It is on track to wind its theatrical run soon.

Hollywood movies in general perform best in South Indian states. Since a half-dozen new releases are coming this Pongal/Sankranthi week, Avatar 3 won't be able to hold many screens. Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely to close its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 225 crore to Rs. 230 crore mark, which is not a bad figure but definitely not satisfying for the Avatar franchise.

For the record, Avatar: The Way of Water was a massive hit in India, which grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run. It is still the biggest Hollywood grosser at the Indian box office. When compared, the latest instalment will end up on a much lower side. Nevertheless, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture in India.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 212.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

