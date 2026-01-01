Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's film grosses Rs 5 crore on New Year's eve, cume hits Rs. 180 crore mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, collected Rs. 5.25 crore on its New Year's Eve, registering a spike of 5 per cent over yesterday. The running total of Avatar 3 now stands at Rs. 179.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The sci-fi action adventure film is expected to record another surge tomorrow. It is expected to wind up its 14-day theatrical run around the Rs. 185 crore mark.

Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in the third week. Depending on how it performs further will determine where it will finally end its theatrical run. Touching the Rs. 250 crore mark seems a bit difficult now. This would be a good closing figure for a Hollywood movie, but not for the brand and franchise. The previous film in the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, remains the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with Rs. 465 crore gross.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 129.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. (est.) 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 179.75 cr.

On the global front, Avatar: Fire And Ash is set to cross the USD 1 billion mark this weekend. It is targeting USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion in its full run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

