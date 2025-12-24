Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's film storms past Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5

Avatar: Fire and Ash is estimated to add Rs. 11.50 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday at the Indian box office. The movie witnessed a nominal spike on its first discounted Tuesday, bringing its 5-day cume to slightly over the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in India. These figures exclude 3D charges, as it is the reporting norm in India.

While the movie is performing lower than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, the trend is up there with, in fact, somewhat better. Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to hold firmly further on the weekdays and then should record a good spike on Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Based on the current trends, the James Cameron film should close its opening week at around Rs. 125 crore gross. The movie will have the benefit of a holiday period for the next 10 days or so, which should take its cume past the Rs. 200 crore mark by next week. Hollywood films can stick around for a while, collecting at a low but steady level for weeks. Considering all that, the film can make a run for Rs. 250 crore final in India.

It will be a strong figure for a Hollywood film at the Indian box office, although with James Cameron, the expectations are for way more. The previous three films of the legendary director, which include two Avatar(s) and Titanic, were not just the highest-grossing Hollywood films at the time of their release but featured among the top-grossing films in the country. Fire and Ash will be falling short of those high standards.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 22.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 30.00 cr. Monday Rs. 11.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 11.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 100.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

