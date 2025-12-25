Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's film wraps opening week at Rs. 131 crore

Avatar: Fire and Ash is estimated to collect Rs. 17.50 crore on Day 7, registering a solid 30 percent jump and taking full advantage of the Christmas Day holiday. The total cume of Avatar 3 crossed the Rs. 125 crore mark and now stands at Rs. 131 crore gross in India; of this, Rs. 78 crore came from the opening weekend alone. These figures exclude 3D charges, as it is the reporting norm in India. Including them, the total cume would be over the Rs. 150 crore gross mark.

Though the latest James Cameron-directed film opened on a lower note than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, the trends are encouraging here, in fact, somewhat better. The movie managed a firm hold against the Dhurandhar wave.

With a long holiday period ahead, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to cross Rs. 200 crore by next week. The Hollywood films can stick around for a while, collecting at a low but steady level for weeks. Considering all that, the film has the potential to score around Rs. 250 crore in India by the end of its theatrical run. This will be a strong total for the Hollywood film; however, given that it's a James Cameron film, expectations were high.

Day-wise box office collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 22.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 30.00 cr. Monday Rs. 11.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 11.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 13.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 17.50 crore Total Rs. 131 cr.

On the global front, the movie has already crossed the USD 450 million mark. It is expected to storm past the USD 500 million mark by the end of Christmas Day.

