Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's sci-fi film records good hold, 13 crore on Day 6

Avatar: Fire and Ash is looking to collect Rs. 13 crore on its first Wednesday. The movie registered a spike of roughly 15 per cent yesterday. This jump came since it was Christmas eve, which boosted its sales in the evening and night shows. Opened with Rs. 22 crore, the movie had a good weekend of Rs. 78 crore gross in India. It crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark on Tuesday. With its Wednesday collections taken into account, the total cume of Avatar: Fire and Ash now stands at Rs. 113.50 crore at the Indian box office. These figures exclude 3D charges, as it is the reporting norm in India.

The latest Avatar film has opened on a lower note when compared to its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. However, the trends are quite encouraging here, in fact, somewhat better. The movie is set for a grand Thursday, as its pre-sales indicate. Since it's Christmas holiday tomorrow, the movie is expected to witness a solid spot booking too.

Going by the current trends, the James Cameron film is looking to add over Rs. 15 crore to the tally on Thursday, wrapping its opening week around Rs. 130 crore gross mark.

The movie will have a benefit of a holiday period for the next 10 days or so, which should take its cume past the Rs. 200 crore mark by the next week. The Hollywood films can stick around for a while, collecting at a low but steady level for weeks. Considering all that, the film has the potential to score around Rs. 250 crore in India by the end of its theatrical run.



Day wise box office collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 22.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 30.00 cr. Monday Rs. 11.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 11.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 113.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Completes 75 days run, Eleventh week to collect over a crore