Avatar: Fire And Ash Opening Weekend Box Office: James Cameron's sci-fi film debuts with USD 345 million globally

Avatar: Fire and Ash kicked off its box office journey on a positive note. The James Cameron directorial fetched around USD 345 million in its 5-day opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The sci-fi action adventure movie collected USD 257 million in the international territories over 53 markets, while the rest USD 89 million came from the US alone.

The third instalment of the much-loved Avatar franchise witnessed a stark drop of 21 per cent from the opening weekend of Avatar: The Way Of Water, which had a debut of USD 441.7 million in 2022. That's mainly because the second instalment had more anticipation among the audience as it was coming after a decade. The short gap between the second and third parts can be a reason why the latest movie couldn't outgross the previous one.

Nevertheless, the movie registered the second biggest opening of 2025, only after Zootopia 2’s USD 560.3 million weekend debut. It is also the 9th biggest opener for Hollywood releases in the post-pandemic times. The top spot still belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed USD 600.5 million in its weekend. The previous instalment of the Avatar franchise retained its 5th spot in the Top 10 list. Take a look at the full list.

Biggest opening weekend for Hollywood Post-Covid at the worldwide box office:

Spider-Man: No Way Home USD 600.5 M Zootopia 2 USD 560.3 M Multiverse Of Madness USD 452 M Deadpool And Wolverine USD 444.7 M Avatar: The Way Of Water USD 441.7 M Moana 2 USD 389 M The SuperMario Bros Movie USD 377.2 M Barbie USD 356.3 M Avatar: Fire And Ash USD 345 M Wakanda Forever USD 331.6 M

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

