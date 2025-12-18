Avatar Fire and Ash sells 2.25 lakh tickets at national chains in India
Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is set to become the 3rd installment in the sci-fi epic franchise, releasing on December 19, 2025.
Avatar: Fire and Ash pre-sales in India are looking for momentum. The James Cameron-directed threequel has sold nearly 100K tickets at the national chains for the first day. If the film doesn’t breach it tonight, it should get there by tomorrow morning update. The sales are spread well over the weekend, with nearly 225K tickets sold.
Although these numbers are big, they kinda pale in comparison with Avatar: The Way of Water. At the same point before release, Avatar 2 has sold 230K tickets at the national chains for the opening day. It eventually finished at 330K tickets. Avatar 3 seemed to have gotten some momentum during the weekend, from where 200K final sales appeared to be achievable. However, since then, it hasn’t gone that way, and now looking more likely to close around 150-165K tickets, depending on what sort of pick it gets tomorrow.
Avatar 3 was expected to drop from Avatar 2, but not to this degree. For first-day sales, the film is trailing behind The Conjuring 4 this year, which sold over 225K tickets at national chains. For the weekend, it will be ahead because sales are better spread, but it should be well ahead on the first day as well, because Avatar is a huge franchise in India, likely the second biggest after the MCU.
The List of Top Hollywood First Day Sales at National Chains Post Pandemic is as follows:
|
Movie
|
First Day Sales
|
Spider-Man: No Way Home
|
550,000
|
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|
405,000
|
Avatar: The Way of Water
|
330,000
|
Deadpool and Wolverine
|
230,000
|
The Conjuring 4
|
230,000
|
Thor: Love and Thunder
|
225,000
|
Oppenheimer
|
200,000
|
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
|
165,000
|
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|
125,000
|
Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning
|
125,000
|
100,000 (1 day to go)
ALSO READ: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma’s film remains low, nets Rs 11 crore in 6 days