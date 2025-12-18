Avatar Fire and Ash sells 2.25 lakh tickets at national chains in India

Avatar: Fire and Ash pre-sales in India are looking for momentum. The James Cameron-directed threequel has sold nearly 100K tickets at the national chains for the first day. If the film doesn’t breach it tonight, it should get there by tomorrow morning update. The sales are spread well over the weekend, with nearly 225K tickets sold.

Although these numbers are big, they kinda pale in comparison with Avatar: The Way of Water. At the same point before release, Avatar 2 has sold 230K tickets at the national chains for the opening day. It eventually finished at 330K tickets. Avatar 3 seemed to have gotten some momentum during the weekend, from where 200K final sales appeared to be achievable. However, since then, it hasn’t gone that way, and now looking more likely to close around 150-165K tickets, depending on what sort of pick it gets tomorrow.

Avatar 3 was expected to drop from Avatar 2, but not to this degree. For first-day sales, the film is trailing behind The Conjuring 4 this year, which sold over 225K tickets at national chains. For the weekend, it will be ahead because sales are better spread, but it should be well ahead on the first day as well, because Avatar is a huge franchise in India, likely the second biggest after the MCU.

The List of Top Hollywood First Day Sales at National Chains Post Pandemic is as follows:

Movie First Day Sales Spider-Man: No Way Home 550,000 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 405,000 Avatar: The Way of Water 330,000 Deadpool and Wolverine 230,000 The Conjuring 4 230,000 Thor: Love and Thunder 225,000 Oppenheimer 200,000 Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning 165,000 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 125,000 Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning 125,000 Avatar: Fire and Ash 100,000 (1 day to go)

