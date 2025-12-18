Avatar Fire and Ash sells 2.25 lakh tickets at national chains in India

Karan Johar Malti Chahar casting couch Ikkis postponed Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed Meet actor Akshaye Khanna Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli jet off to Alibaug Saif Ali Khan 2025’s Most Talked-About Engagement Rings Akshaye Khanna performs puja at Alibaug home

By Goutham S
Published on Dec 18, 2025  |  12:15 AM IST |  430K
Avatar Fire and Ash (PC: Avatar, X)

Avatar: Fire and Ash pre-sales in India are looking for momentum. The James Cameron-directed threequel has sold nearly 100K tickets at the national chains for the first day. If the film doesn’t breach it tonight, it should get there by tomorrow morning update. The sales are spread well over the weekend, with nearly 225K tickets sold.

Although these numbers are big, they kinda pale in comparison with Avatar: The Way of Water. At the same point before release, Avatar 2 has sold 230K tickets at the national chains for the opening day. It eventually finished at 330K tickets. Avatar 3 seemed to have gotten some momentum during the weekend, from where 200K final sales appeared to be achievable. However, since then, it hasn’t gone that way, and now looking more likely to close around 150-165K tickets, depending on what sort of pick it gets tomorrow.

Avatar 3 was expected to drop from Avatar 2, but not to this degree. For first-day sales, the film is trailing behind The Conjuring 4 this year, which sold over 225K tickets at national chains. For the weekend, it will be ahead because sales are better spread, but it should be well ahead on the first day as well, because Avatar is a huge franchise in India, likely the second biggest after the MCU.

The List of Top Hollywood First Day Sales at National Chains Post Pandemic is as follows:

Movie

First Day Sales

Spider-Man: No Way Home

550,000

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

405,000

Avatar: The Way of Water

330,000

Deadpool and Wolverine

230,000

The Conjuring 4

230,000

Thor: Love and Thunder

225,000

Oppenheimer

200,000

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

165,000

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

125,000

Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning

125,000

Avatar: Fire and Ash 

100,000 (1 day to go)

