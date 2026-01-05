Avatar: Fire and Ash Worldwide Box Office 19 Days: James Cameron's sci-fi film crosses USD 1 billion mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to gain traction at the box office. Although it debuted on the lower side as compared to Avatar: The Way of Water, its box office trends are somewhat better than those of its predecessor. Avatar: The Way of Water entered the USD 1 billion club on its 3rd Saturday (Day 19), with USD 777 million coming from international markets alone. The domestic cume of Avatar 3 has crossed the USD 300 million mark.

With its entry into the billion club, James Cameron wrote history by becoming the only filmmaker to have four films in the USD 1 billion box office club at the worldwide box office. His first film to achieve this feat was Titanic (1997), followed by Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), and the latest entrant, Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025).

The latest Avatar film has also crossed the final cume of Moana 2 and emerged as the 10th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic times. It has also beaten The Rise of Skywalker and Joker, becoming the 41st highest-grossing film of all time.

Based on current trends, the sci-fi action adventure is looking to wrap its domestic cume around USD 400 to 450 million. Its final global cume is expected to be in the vicinity of USD 1.50 billion to 1.70 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

Though the movie is performing well, it is still far behind the box office run of its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. That may be because the third installment received mixed-bag reactions among the audience and the critics, which hampered its potential. Moreover, the anticipation for The Way of Water was on another level as it was coming after a decade or so. Nevertheless, Avatar 3 is witnessing a successful theatrical run.

Box Office collections of Avatar: Fire And Ash:

Particulars 19 Days Box Office Domestic USD 306 million Overseas USD 777 million Worldwide USD 1.08 billion

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

