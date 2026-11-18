Avengers: Doomsday has raked in over Rs. 21 crore / USD 2.25 million in its first 24 hours of advance sales in India, selling more than 3 lakh tickets. Of this, over Rs. 12 crore has come from opening day alone. While some cinemas jumped the gun and opened bookings at midnight on Monday, the official start of sales was at 10 AM yesterday. Accordingly, the 24-hour cut-off is taken as 10 AM this morning, because tickets sold in the hours before the official start would also have been booked yesterday.

This is not the biggest first 24 hours of sales for a Hollywood film in India. That record belongs to Avengers: Endgame, which brought in around Rs. 50 crore on its first day of sales, selling more than 15 lakh tickets. However, Endgame had almost all of its inventory on sale just four days before release, whereas these numbers came from just 300 screens and a month to release. Had Doomsday opened sales as close to release, it would likely have matched or even surpassed Endgame.

Another comparison could be with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had sold under 50,000 tickets in its first 24 hours. Doomsday is many times over that.

The initial rush is simply extraordinary. In the past decade or so, it is comparable to Endgame and Baahubali 2. Cinemas have put up shows as early as they are permitted across the country, with several centres getting shows at 12 AM and others starting as early as 6 AM in the morning. Normally, you read these headlines of films adding midnight shows to accommodate excess demand on release; here, this film is not only getting those shows a month prior to release but filling them up as well.

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to obliterate all Hollywood opening records when it releases next month. The current opening-day record belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which grossed Rs. 79 crore earlier this year, while the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film came on its first Sunday, finishing just short of the Rs. 100 crore mark. Both of these look like a given for Doomsday, with its opening-day potential only limited by the capacity it will have.

NOTE: All the figures mentioned above are GROSS including 3D charges.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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