There are only half a dozen Hollywood films with over Rs. 50 crore advance in India. Avengers: Doomsday has now become the seventh to do so, with the film hitting the mark at the end of business yesterday. The opening day sales for the film are over Rs. 20 crore, with a strong spillover for the weekend. All of this while being on sale on just 500 screens and TWENTY-TWO DAYS BEFORE RELEASE.

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The film had a huge launch a week ago, bringing in around Rs. 20 crore on the first day of opening sales. Since then, it has continued to build the advance at a brisk pace. On Monday night, the film had its final trailer released, which gave the momentum a further bump, and that continued yesterday as well.

The current presales record for Hollywood belongs to Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at over Rs. 120 crore. The overall record is probably with Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Pushpa: The Rule at over Rs. 150 crore. Doomsday will blow past these with ease, potentially targeting the Rs. 200 crore mark.

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to rewrite the record books, resetting virtually every opening record there is for Hollywood in India. At “Pinkvilla Predicts”, the film is forecasted to open at Rs. 95-105 crore nett, with room to go even higher depending on how big the capacity for the first day is going to be.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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