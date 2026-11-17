Avengers: Doomsday is nearing Rs. 15 crore in presales in India, having sold over 2 lakh tickets so far. Of that, the opening day numbers are around Rs. 10 crore. While bookings started at some centres yesterday, with cinemas jumping the gun, the advance sale really started this morning around 10 AM. Taking that as the starting point, the first 24-hour sales by tomorrow morning should be closing in on the Rs. 20 crore mark and 3 lakh tickets sold.

Notably, these sales numbers are on a very limited rollout of around 300 screens across the country. These are the screens which have received Infinity Vision certification. The initial plan was to open sales for just standard screens, but during the day, sales also opened up for premium formats like PXL, 4DX, Dolby, etc. The film is not releasing in IMAX, which otherwise would have been another major addition to sales.

The initial rush is simply extraordinary. Cinemas have put up shows as early as they are permitted across the country, with several centres getting shows at 12 AM and others starting as early as 6 AM in the morning. Normally, you read these headlines of films adding midnight shows to accommodate excess demand on release; here, this film is not only getting those shows a month prior to release but filling them up as well.

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to obliterate all Hollywood opening records when it releases next month. The current opening-day record belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which grossed Rs. 79 crore earlier this year, while the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film came on its first Sunday, finishing just short of the Rs. 100 crore mark. Both of these look like a given for Doomsday, with its opening-day potential only limited by the capacity it will have.

NOTE: All the figures mentioned above are GROSS including 3D charges.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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