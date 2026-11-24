Avengers: Doomsday is witnessing superb advance booking at the Indian box office. As of November 24 (10 AM), the movie sold over 2.30 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone. The sales crossed the 5 lakh ticket mark for the opening weekend.

With 23 days still in hand for the release, the movie is expected to record one of the biggest advances of all time in India. The first-day sales should exceed 1 million eventually. That said, the superhero film is on course for a huge start. The final trailer of Doomsday has met with positive reactions. It should ignite the momentum even further.

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to obliterate all Hollywood opening records when it releases next month. The current opening-day record belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which grossed Rs. 79 crore earlier this year, while the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film came on its first Sunday, finishing just short of the Rs. 100 crore mark. Both of these look like a given for Doomsday, with its opening-day potential only limited by the capacity it will have.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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