The presales for Avengers: Doomsday are now officially open in India. They were originally scheduled to begin this morning, but a few theatres jumped the gun by opening bookings last night. By midnight, many more had followed suit.

The film has already sold nearly 50,000 tickets in just 500 odd shows across the country. Almost all of these sales have come from the national chains, with independent theatres in South India now beginning to join the rollout. By the end of the day, most of these shows would be sold out or near that mark.

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The initial rush is simply extraordinary. Cinemas have put up shows as early as they are permissible across the country, with Mumbai and Kerala getting shows at 12 AM while many of the North Indian cities going on sale for 6 AM shows. All this for a film that is still 30 days from release.

Notably, the advances are open only at Infinity Vision certified screens and within those, the premium formats like PXL, 4DX, Dolby, etc are not on sale yet. So currently, it's just standard screens on sale that have certification. The strategy is to first fill up these screens first and then open the premium formats. However, one should know that this is Avengers. No matter what screen opens and when, they will all fill up the same.

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to obliterate all Hollywood opening records when it releases next month. The current opening-day record belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which grossed Rs. 79 crore earlier this year, while the highest single-day collection for a Hollywood film came on its first Sunday, finishing just short of the Rs. 100 crore mark. Both of these look like a given for Doomsday, with its opening-day potential only limited by the capacity it will have.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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