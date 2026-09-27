Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collections: Marvel pic sees growth on Saturday in India, Gross Rs. 17 Cr in 2 days

Avengers Endgame: Encore collected Rs. 9 crore (Rs. 7.50 crore nett) approx on Saturday at the Indian box office, registering a healthy 15 per cent jump over an already strong opening day. The two-day cumulative box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 17 crore (Rs. 14 crore nett) approx. The first weekend is headed for Rs. 26 crore. That would be enough for Avengers: Endgame to overtake Avatar: The Way of Water and become the second highest-grossing Hollywood release in India.

The above figures exclude 3D charges, in line with the long-standing industry reporting practice. However, in recent years, Universal and Warner Bros. have begun reporting grosses inclusive of these charges, and Disney is now also expected to follow suit. If that happens, the industry standard could finally shift, with three major studios adopting a uniform reporting format. Frankly, this is how it should have been all along, but someone two decades ago decided to not do it, and here we are. Including 3D charges, the film has grossed Rs. 18.50 crore approx in two days.

Re-releases like this are typically expected to be front-loaded, so a drop on day two would have been normal. However, the limited showcasing that the film has had meant the opening day couldn’t reach as high as it could have gone, leading to spillover of business to Saturday and Sunday. There should be some spillover for Monday as well.

Avengers Endgame: Encore probably has enough gas in the tank to surpass the Rs. 42 crore record of Sanam Teri Kasam for the biggest re-release in India. The biggest for Hollywood is Rs. 29 crore for Interstellar; that should be done soon enough. All that aside, the overwhelming response that this re-release has generated bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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