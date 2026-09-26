Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office: Earth's mightiest heroes scores biggest opening day for a Hollywood re-release in India

Avengers Endgame: Encore collected Rs. 8 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore nett) approx on its opening day in India. Including 3D charges, the actual box office gross for the film was Rs. 8.75 crore approx. This marks the biggest opening day for a Hollywood re-release in India. Overall, it was second only to Baahubali: The Epic.

The film could have done even more, but its limited release curtailed its potential. Several high-performing cinemas were playing only two or three shows a day, and with such limited showcasing, collections could only go so far. As a result, the film has strong spillover for Saturday and Sunday. Normally, a re-release driven by fan demand would be expected to drop on its second day, but here the film should see some growth as the advances are about 5 per cent higher; the current should see better movement today.

The opening weekend should reach Rs. 25 crore (Rs. 20-21 crore nett). That would take the film past Avatar: The Way of Water to become the second highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, trailing only Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

India is one of the best-performing markets for Encore, as it would feature among the top three overseas markets for the film, just behind China and the United Kingdom, while outperforming countries like Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany and Korea, all of which are normally ahead of India.

The response that this re-release is generating bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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